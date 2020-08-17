LAFAYETTE – As progress continues on Memorial Island Phase 3, new parking and pedestrian traffic closures in Columbian Park are to be expected. These closures include the extension of the construction fencing, which now encloses the eastern side of the parking lot nearest Rush Pavilion off of Scott St.
The additional closures are part of a new, grand entrance into Columbian Park, which will be constructed near Rush Pavilion. The new entrance will feature a large, circular decorative paver pathway for pedestrian traffic, extensive landscaping, and a small greenspace as well as a picturesque pergola area for special events. A new permanent driveway into the parking lot will also be installed as part of the construction.
While pedestrian traffic may be modified throughout the construction process, ADA accessibility remains a top priority and will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. “We can’t wait for you to see the finished product,” says Parks Superintendent Claudine Laufman. “This new area to the north of Rush Pavilion will really compliment the landscaping and pavers that were installed in front of the building during Phase 2. This construction not only creates a brand new grand entrance into Columbian Park, it also creates a beautiful outdoor venue and extension of Rush Pavilion.”