DOWNERS GROVE, Ill — The Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County (MGATC) was lauded as having the most all-encompassing use of the 2019 theme “Re-Use, Recycle, Re-Imagine” in this year’s AAS Display Garden Landscape Design Challenge.
The MGATC took first place in the challenege with its Display Gardens in Lafayette.
They used multiple items that might have gone to the landfill had they not been used in the garden as props and holders for AAS Winners. Even volunteer plants from their 2018 garden were incorporated into their theme! Clear signage not only explained the theme but also explained how items were being re-used. The garden also took the opportunity to explain and demonstrate to visitors how they could save money in their own gardens by reusing and recycling things such as plastic milk jugs, nesting boxes and old satellite dishes. As a final “Wow”, the harvest from the AAS Edible Winners was donated to the local Salvation Army to feed the less fortunate.
All-America Selections’ 2019 Landscape Design Challenge used the theme of “Re-Use, Recycle, Re-Imagine” to inspire this year’s creations. Each garden was free to interpret the theme in their chosen manner, resulting in some very fun, creative and interesting displays.
For this challenge, AAS provided the gardens with recent AAS Winner seed and plants. The gardens also had the option to incorporate older AAS Winners in their design to illustrate the “Re-Imagine” theme. Gardens not only had to create and execute a design based on this year’s theme, but also, were encouraged to generate publicity and hold events to share the story of All-America Selections and AAS Winners.
Gardens were divided into three categories based on the number of visitors per year.