MONTICELLO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a near-drowning incident that occurred Sunday on Lake Shafer near Indiana Beach.
At approximately 4:55 p.m., White County Dispatch received a 911 call of a man believed to be missing in the water near the Riviera Resort. He had last been seen by family at the end of one of the resort’s piers.
First responders arrived on scene within moments of the initial call and began search and rescue efforts. After approximately 28 minutes, Monticello Fire Department divers recovered Roger Jones Jr., 43, in 18 feet of water, near where he was last seen.
Jones was initially transported to Indiana University Health White Hospital and has since been transferred to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis via Lutheran Air. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.