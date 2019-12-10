Magment, Purdue to pursue electric transportation pilot projects at Discovery Park District
WEST LAFAYETTE - Magment Concrete Wireless Power and Purdue University officials announced Wednesday (Dec. 4) an innovation partnership to advance electric transportation pilots at Purdue’s Discovery Park.
Magment and Purdue University researchers in the Joint Transportation Research Program will be working on several test cases including micro-mobility scooters, autonomous electric utility vehicle equipment and robotic shop floor delivery systems.
“Purdue is the ultimate place to advance innovation,” Magment CEO Mauricio Esguerra said. “For a company like Magment to collaborate with so many experts in the many different areas of research at Purdue is incredible. We have only scratched the surface of what is possible.”
Magment is developing magnetized cement that can repower electric vehicles more efficiently that traditional charging systems. The growth of electric transportation systems – in both consumer and industrial applications – demands faster and lower-cost solutions.
“We are excited to work with the Magment team on the evaluation of e-scooter wireless charging technology,” said Darcy Bullock, the Lyles Family Professor of Civil Engineering and Joint Transportation Research Program director at Purdue. “In addition to reducing reliance on fossil fuel vehicles picking up e-scooters for charging, we view this pilot as a critical step in understanding how this technology can be scaled for use on larger electric vehicles.”
Hunter scooter
Margaret “Meg” Hunter, a Purdue University senior in civil engineering, rides an automated scooter across the Purdue campus as part of a research project she is working in the Lyles School of Civil Engineering. (Purdue University photo/Darcy Bullock) Download image
Magment is one of 10 companies included in the Heritage Group Accelerator Powered by Techstars, a three-month investment, mentorship and collaboration program in Indianapolis.
“Purdue has been an ideal partner to help advance all of the hard-tech startups in the program,” said Jonathan Schalliol, director of new ventures for the Heritage Group. “The startups and we have been impressed by both the technical knowledge brought by Purdue and the commitment to make real forward progress.”
“We have been impressed with the progress of Discovery Park and are excited to have Magment help Purdue researchers and students make a powerful impact on Indiana and the global stage,” said Micah Vincent, vice president of strategy + M&A for the Heritage Group. “Advancing electric transportation is an important strategic goal for the way people and goods sustainably move in the economy.”
Discovery Park is an innovation area on the Purdue campus focused on advancing impactful interdisciplinary research and next-generation technologies in collaboration with others. Discovery Park is adjacent to Discovery Park District, a $1 billion-plus, 400-acre area that will transform the western edge of the Purdue University campus. The district’s 145,000-square-foot, five-story mixed-use building, called the Convergence Center, connects Purdue research, industry, investors, and innovative ideas with commercial impact through collaborative research, licensing and startup creation to private enterprise.
“One of our goals is to establish Discovery Park as a ‘test bed’ for collaborating with innovators on new and exciting technologies,’ said David Broecker, chief innovation and collaboration officer of the Purdue Research Foundation. “The Magment collaboration enables Purdue to be one of the first places to work with this highly innovative technology.”
