LAFAYETTE — Joe Mackey’s name will be on the November 2020 ballot in the race for Representative of Indiana’s 4th Congressional District. The Lafayette native secured more than 17,000 votes, or 54 percent, with all counties in the district, except Boone, reporting. The total number of votes cast in the Democratic Primary in 2018 was 18,703. The total in this Primary election was more than 31,000. Mackey won 15 of the 16 counties in the district with Boone County results still to come.
After being declared the winner by local news agencies and Politico, Mackey said. “I want to thank the people of District 4 for their vote of confidence. I am so grateful to all the staff and volunteers working on my campaign who have brought us to this day. Now is the time for us to roll up our sleeves and get to work for the November election. The basis of my mission is compassion, integrity, and leadership. It would be an honor and a privilege to carry your voice to Congress.”
Currently, the 4th District covers more than 4,000 square miles on the western side of the state and includes all or a portion of 16 of Indiana’s 92 counties. The population in the district exceeds 768,000 people made up of approximately 68 percent urban and 32 percent rural areas.
Mackey received endorsements from county Democratic Parties including Clinton, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Putnam, Tippecanoe, and Warren. He was also endorsed by LEAP Forward and Moms Demand Action, Anita Joglekar, CEO, Rainmakers, Worldwide, Inc., Dr. Aakram Al Makki, MD, FACP, FASN, IU Health Arnett, IU School of Medicine, Purdue University, and George Reed, Director, Global Life Sciences Company. Mackey received endorsements from local office holders including State Representatives Sheila Klinker, House District 27, and Chris Campbell, House District 26, Greencastle City Council member, Veronica Pejril and West Lafayette City Council member, James Blanco.
“The constituency of the 4th congressional district is hard-working, family-oriented, and bolstered by their faith,” Mackey said. “I am running for Congress to give every person in the district a voice in Congress that will work to find real solutions to problems. My goal is to engage in the environment of open debate and legislative process to find solutions to build a better tomorrow for those I serve.”