INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that 13 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $1.96 million in federal grant funding, through the new COVID-19 Response Program.
“After setting up weekly calls with our local elected officials and Main Street organizations, I was able to hear how quickly we needed to provide funding to assist with rising medical needs and to save jobs and small businesses,” said Crouch. “Our rural communities are truly the next economic frontier and we have to do all we can to ensure they survive this crisis.”
In March, Governor Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05 that allowed the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) to redirect Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with COVID-19 needs, based on guidance from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
On April 1, the COVID-19 Response Program launched and, over the course of two weeks, received 108 Letters of Need, totaling an estimated $23 million in requests.
Eligible activities for this program include but are not limited to:
- Expanding or altering existing medical facilities to help in the increase patient load due to COVID-19;
- Provide fixed or mobile testing;
- Expand food pantry services to low-to-moderate (LMI) populations; and
- Provide grants or loans to small businesses to help retain LMI jobs.
“Our rural communities are feeling the effects of COVID-19 and need immediate support to ensure that critical services and supplies, as well as economic recovery resources are available,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “These are the first of many projects we hope to fund through this new program.”
Establish delivery service
Tippecanoe County is awarded $100,000 to provide a distribution service for essential supplies to families or individuals in quarantine and isolation because of positive testing for COVID-19.