LAFAYETTE — Loving Paws Animal Center of Battle Ground is partnering with Aviators to raise funds to help in its mission to rescue animals in need of temporary or lifeline help.
As the Non-Profit of the Night on Thursday, July 2, fifty percent (50%) of ticket sales purchased for the game using the promo code LPCA, will be donated to the Loving Paws Animal Center.
“We appreciate the support of the Lafayette Aviators, which will help us continue to provide medical attention and support to homeless animals in the Lafayette community, “said Krystal Johnston, M.D. LPAC Outreach Coordinator
The Aviators will be promoting the opportunity to support LPAC through their marketing channels featuring the event on the team’s website, Facebook page and through emails. To learn more, people can visit https://LafayetteBaseball.com/Promo/LPAC
“A fur baby is a true child to anyone regardless of their situation,” stated Tracy Fuller, Aviators Assistant General Manager – Business Development. “To be able to support an organization that gives back to those fur babies is amazing.”