LAFAYETTE — Loretta Barnes announced her candidacy June 26 for Indiana House District 13 .
The district includes parts of eight counties: Benton, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White.
Barnes ran as a first-time candidate for the legislative seat in 2018. The seat is currently occupied by incumbent state Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made me realize that I must run again in District 13,” said Barnes, who has lived in Lafayette for 24 years. “As I saw the needs of my neighbors and the people in rural Indiana, I realized that I must step up and serve the citizens of this district and our state.
“I have also been helping my 7-year-old daughter with her eLearning lessons when schools shut down due to the virus,” she added. “I have always had great respect for teachers, but the experience has deeply reaffirmed my belief about the critical need for providing the resources necessary to enable our Hoosier children to receive the best education possible.
Barnes said proper funding for education is essential for the future of Indiana.
“While there are many issues facing our state and its citizens, education provides one of the greatest returns on investments,” she said. “Unfortunately, rural Indiana, including District 13, has not received sufficient funds to provide this opportunity. I pledge to work tirelessly for the people of the district and our state. I will listen to them and stay in contact with them, so I may represent their needs well.”
Barnes is a marketing manager for an Indiana company. She graduated from Purdue University and has lived with her husband in Lafayette since her days at Purdue.
Throughout her career, Barnes has negotiated contracts, set budgets, developed marketing strategies, and has been on her company’s customer advisory council for 11 years.
“I proudly offer my endorsement of my friend, Loretta Barnes,” said Joe Mackey, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District of Indiana. “Loretta understands the value of public school education and supports teachers, students, and families. She understands the challenges rural Hoosiers face when needing healthcare. And she understands the need for rural infrastructure modernization, including solar energy and high-speed Internet. Loretta will make an outstanding state representative.”
Barnes said this year will be different from 2018 when she last ran for office.
“People have faced challenges in the past several months that were unimaginable two years ago,” she said. “They now demand that elected officials listen to them and truly represent ALL Hoosiers. It is time for change and the citizens of District 13 and the state of Indiana are making a commitment to bring about that change. And I will be there for them.”
For more information on Barnes and her campaign, visit www.lorettabarnesforindiana.com; on Facebook at Loretta Barnes for Indiana House; on Twitter at Loretta4IN13; and on Instagram at Loretta_Barnes_for_Indiana.