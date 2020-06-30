LAFAYETTE — The Long Center for the Performing Arts will offer two family movie matinees this summer.
The holiday favorite “Elf” (2003) will screen Saturday, July 25 (2 p.m.), followed by “The Muppets” (2011) Saturday, Aug. 1 (2 p.m.).
Tickets are $4 and available for purchase at www.longpac.org. Sponsors for the movies are Coldwell Banker Shook, Roswarski for Mayor, and The Hughey Family.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun entertainment option this summer,” said John Hughey, executive director. “With many summer events canceled in our community, we believe our movie options will be popular. As we reopen the Long Center & Lafayette Theater, we ask our guests to practice kindness and patience with fellow guests, staff, and volunteers.”
The Long Center implemented new health and safety protocols as part of its reopening. The plan is available at www.longpac.org. The historic theater has been closed to the public since March 13.
New requirements include face coverings. All guests will be expected to bring and wear face coverings upon entry. Once seated, guests may remove coverings. Guests are encouraged to take their seats and avoid lingering in the lobby. Families that arrive together may be seated adjacent in open rows and sections only. All guests must sanitize hands upon arrival.
Additionally, movie screenings are limited to 200 guests to accommodate ample social distancing requirements. Increased cleaning and sanitation protocols also have been added. Restroom use is restricted to one person, or family unit, in a restroom at a time.
The box office at Long Center for the Performing Arts will remain closed. Guests are asked to purchase advance tickets online at www.longpac.org.