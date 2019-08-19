WASHINGTON D.C. — Sheena Tan, a student at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, is one of 350 high school students from across the United States to be selected as a 2019-2020 recipient of the highly prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship.
Initiated in 1983 to strengthen ties between Germany and the United States, the CBYX program is jointly funded and managed by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag. Students who participate in the program learn about German culture first hand by living with a host family and attending a German high school for a year.
Youth For Understanding USA (YFU) administers the CBYX program in Indiana through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. For additional information about CBYX please visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or call YFU at 1.800.TEENAGE.