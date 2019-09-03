WEST LAFAYETTE — In late August, Guiding Eyes for the Blind celebrated its August 2019 class of guide dog teams. Each of this month’s graduates received customized training and was paired with an exceptionally trained guide dog, provided to them at no cost by the non-profit organization.
Once home, each team will enter an important stage in their work together, as they deepen their relationships, establish daily routines, and learn new routes and destinations. The relationship between each guide dog and handler is unique, and Guiding Eyes provides helpful guidelines for members of the community to welcome them home and allow them to work safely. This includes, importantly, not distracting and never feeding or petting a working guide dog.
Larry & Nolan (West Lafayette)
Larry worked in manufacturing most of his life. For 25 of those years, he was with one company, first in Illinois and then in Indiana, when the business moved and asked him to join them.
He and his family then made the move to Indiana where they reside now. Larry has a love of motorcycles and also enjoys playing golf. He and his wife have been spending time out on the golf course recently and having a blast. They have 3 daughters, and 2 grandchildren, ages 6 and 1. Larry cannot wait to return home to his family, all of whom are dog-lovers, and he knows Nolan will make an amazing addition to the family.