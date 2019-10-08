LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra brings Beethoven’s Greatest Hits to the Long Center for the Performing Arts stage on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 PM. The orchestra, led by Maestro Nick Palmer, will perform a playlist-style variety of Beethoven’s works to celebrate the composer’s 250th anniversary.
Maestro Nick Palmer, in his 13th season with the LSO, is excited to begin the 2019-2020 season with the music of Beethoven:
“The concert will give listeners a fresh and unique perspective on [Beethoven’s] amazing output of music. Unlike a traditional concert where you might hear two or three of his pieces, our evening will feature ten. We’ll perform integral movements from many symphonies, along with some lesser known gems such as music from Ruins of Athens and the Contredances, which are basically his version of popular music of the time. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a wonderful group of singers from PMO’s University Choir.”
PMO’s University Choir, led by Director Jeff Vallier, will accompany the LSO on several arrangements:
“Over a decade ago, my choir had the opportunity to collaborate with the LSO when I was a choral director with Lafayette Jefferson High School. I have been eager to do so again, and am thrilled for our PMO students to have this opportunity. Very few of our students have had the chance to perform with a professional orchestra, and none of them have performed the finale to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. We’re so grateful to Maestro Nick and the LSO for providing this opportunity for us to learn, perform and share these masterpieces with the Greater Lafayette community.”
The orchestra will also perform P.D.Q. Bach’s Symphony No. 5 sportscast. This unique take on Beethoven’s work features off-the-wall theatrics, sports-themed shenanigans, and narration by WBAA’s Greg Kostraba and Emilie Syberg.
Sponsor support for Beethoven’s Greatest Hits is brought to you in part by the Lafayette Symphony Guild. Tickets are available in advance at lafayettesymphony.org or by calling 765-742-6463.