LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra are excited to announce their 2020-2021 concert season. They’ll kick things off on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with Sounds of the Americas, which will include performances of Native American contemporary works, Brazilian sambas, and Panamanian dances. Other concerts will feature music from the Roaring Twenties, tributes to some of classical music’s most innovative composers, and a showcase of Keller Concerto Competition winners.
Maestro Nick Palmer, in his 14th season with the LSO, is excited to perform this year’s repertoire:
“We have an unusually diverse, eclectic, and entertaining season planned. Each concert includes audience favorites peppered with new, unusual, and thought-provoking works that explore the range and power that only live symphony orchestra performances can achieve. From George Gershwin to Florence Price to Igor Stravinsky, there is something to spark every concert- goers interest.”
The B-Side Series at Carnahan Hall returns for another season and will feature three separate small ensembles: an all-percussion group, a three-piece tribute to Cole Porter, and an Indianapolis brass quintet. This series brings informal and unconventional programming to a nightclub setting. All ensembles are led by LSO musicians.
The family-friendly Lollipop Concert this year will feature Gregory Smith’s “The Orchestra Games” along with music from Harry Potter. In partnership with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, the event will also include the Instrument Petting Zoo where kids can learn about the music and instruments of a live orchestra.
Alongside family-oriented concerts and performing a broader range of music, LSO Executive Director Sara Mummey has made diversity a driving force for each season’s programming:
“In addition to featuring a wide variety of musical genres, we are also proud to share that approximately 25% of our programming for the 20-21 season is composed by women and/or people of color as we continue to strive to be better representatives of our community as well as leaders in the orchestral world. We are committed to making the LSO a place for everyone and the more inclusive nature of our programming speaks to that vision.”
Ticket packages are available now at lafayettesymphony.org. Individual concert tickets will go on sale starting August 1, 2020. Find more information about the upcoming 2020-2021 season over at the LSO’s YouTube channel.