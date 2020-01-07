LAFAYETTE –Thirty-seven probationary troopers graduated from the 79th Indiana State Police Academy on December 19, 2019. Two of those probationary troopers are being assigned to the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post and will begin their next phase of training, a three month field training period, riding with veteran troopers. These officers have already completed over 1,000 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder and other general enforcement related training.
The new Probationary Troopers who will be joining District #14 are,
Chandler Stanton, a native of Brazil, IN is no stranger to the Indiana State Police. His father is a graduate of the 50th Recruit Academy and is assigned to the Special Investigation Section. Stanton is a 2014 graduate of Northview High School. After high school he went on to Indiana State University and graduated with a degree in business administration. After graduation Stanton applied for the Indiana State Capitol Police and worked there for about six months before entering the 79th recruit class. Stanton’s patrol area will be the south zone which includes Montgomery, Fountain, Benton and Warren Counties.
Dustin Smallwood is a native of New Paris, IN. He graduated from Fairfield Jr. /Sr. High School in 2012 and went on to Vincennes University earning two associate’s degrees in 2014 and the other in 2015. Prior to being accepted to the 79th Recruit Academy, he worked at Purdue’s Bowen Laboratory in West Lafayette, Pittsboro Fire Department and Sprint EMS. Smallwood is assigned the north zone which includes Carroll, White, Clinton and Tippecanoe Counties.