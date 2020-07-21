LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Parks and Recreation announced today that they will receive eight new Little Libraries thanks to a collaboration between United Way of Greater Lafayette, Women United, and the Purdue University student chapter of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB).
The eight Little Libraries will be installed at a variety of park locations all over Lafayette. The locations will include: Armstrong Park, CAT Park, Centennial Park, Crosser Sports Complex, Darby Park, McCaw Park, Munger Park, and the Mayor’s Youth Council’s Adopt-a-Spot site, located at the intersection of Main Street and Kossuth Street.
The libraries are designed to hold books for all ages and provide 24/7 access to free literacy materials. “We know that reading is important,” said Erika Steuterman of Women United. “You learn to read and then you read to learn, and the more we can encourage young people to read…the more successful they will be.” Each library was designed and built by NAHB Purdue students and features two shelves, shatterproof plexiglass doors, and rainproof roofing. Steuterman knew that the Purdue students would be an asset to the project, “there’s so much good volunteerism at Purdue. That’s just the mindset of college kids these days.”
Once the structures were completed, Women United, alongside United Way of Greater Lafayette staff, came together to paint each library with unique, eye-catching designs. The new libraries come in addition to those that were previously donated and painted by the MOMS Club of West Lafayette and constructed by Wabash Valley Cabinet Company in 2017. These libraries can be found next to the SIA Playground in Columbian Park and the other in Subaru South Tipp Park.
The majority of the new Little Libraries have been installed and Women United have begun stocking them. Community members interested in donating books are encouraged to drop off donations at the United Way of Greater Lafayette office and/or the Lafayette Parks and Recreation administrative office.