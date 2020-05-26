LAFAYETTE – In accordance with Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, our community pools (Castaway Bay & Vinton Pool), playgrounds, Shamrock Dog Park, and park amenities, such as sports courts, picnic shelters, and public restrooms began reopening on May 24 (stage three of the Governor’s plan).
As of June 14/stage four of the Governor’s plan, Tropicanoe Cove and the Columbian Park Zoo may open at 50 percent capacity.
As of July 4, the parks will enter stage five of the Governor’s plan, and may open Tropicanoe Cove and the Zoo at full capacity.
“As we begin to reopen and work through these stages, we ask that you continue to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing,” stated a press release from the parks department. “We also ask that you understand that the Back on Track Indiana Plan is subject to change based on CDC guidance and other new information. The health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority and we appreciate your patience during these unprecedented times.”