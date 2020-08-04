LAFAYETTE – The City of Lafayette and Lafayette Parks and Recreation have decided that the last day of the aquatics season will be Sunday, August 9, 2020. After that date, all three aquatics centers: Castaway Bay, Tropicanoe Cove, and Vinton Pool will be closed for the remainder of the year. While August 9th was already slated to be the final day for the Castaway Bay and Vinton Pool seasons, Tropicanoe Cove would have stayed open for weekends-only through Labor Day.
The health and safety of the community continues to be the City of Lafayette’s top priority and the decision to close was made in an effort to eliminate large public gatherings right before sending kids back to school.
“Our staff has worked so hard to maintain clean, safe environments at all of our aquatics centers and we want to continue to keep any risk of exposure or spread of COVID-19 at a bare minimum, especially as we prepare for back-to-school time,” said Mayor Tony Roswarski.
Per Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, all three aquatics centers have operated at 50% capacity this summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have operated at 50% capacity when operation costs have stayed the same, which has presented its own set of unique challenges for each of our aquatics centers,” said Roswarski, indicating that closing for the season is also a fiscally responsible choice. About the shortened season, Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director of Operations Jon Miner said, “while we are disappointed for both our staff and patrons, we are confident that this is the best decision for our community. We look forward to what we hope will be a full season next year.”