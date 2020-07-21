LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette and Lafayette Parks and Recreation held a dedication ceremony today for the new playground at McAllister Recreation Center. The new playground, completed earlier this summer, is now open to the public. The new playground was funded by a generous gift to the Lafayette Parks Foundation from The McAllister Foundation, grant funding via Community Development Block Grants, and the City of Lafayette’s Parks & Recreation budget.
“On behalf of the City, I’d like to thank The McAllister Foundation for all they do for the Lafayette Parks Department, our entire community, and the many organizations they support,” said Mayor Tony Roswarski. “This new playground will be a nice addition to McAllister Recreation Center and the north end community where kids will spend endless hours playing and meeting new friends. Thanks also to Lafayette Housing Authority, the Parks Department, and the men and women who keep our parks and playgrounds well-maintained year round.”
“We are honored to help with the McAllister Recreation Center playground project,” said William J McCaw of The McAllister Foundation. “The new playground will have long-term benefits for the youth of this community.”
The new playground is roughly 8,595 square feet and features a 17’ tall Macro Spacenet, a 10’ tall Bloqx climbing wall, a 10’ net twister, and an Expression swing. The Pour-in-Place rubber surfacing is ADA compliant and designed to provide easier access to equipment for children with mobility challenges. Work begun on the new playground last fall.
“We are thrilled to have this new play space for our campers and our neighbors,” said Chad Aldridge, Manager of McAllister Recreation Center. “It’s a major improvement and it’s really going to have a positive impact as far as what we can offer kids in our community.”