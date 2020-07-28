LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette and Lafayette Parks and Recreation held a dedication ceremony July 24, 2020 for the new Harmony musical playground set at Armstrong Park. The new musical play pieces were installed earlier this summer and are now open to the public.
The Harmony playground equipment was funded by a generous gift to the Lafayette Parks Foundation from Lafayette Kiwanis Club. The set features a mixed quartet of instruments specially designed to deliver a variety of sound qualities and pitch range.
Each piece of equipment is weatherproof and designed with enhanced durability. “The Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” said Mary Jo Vandeveer, President of the Lafayette Kiwanis Club. “We believe this project will provide an opportunity for children of all ages and abilities to express themselves for many years to come.”