GULFPORT, MS – “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than 75 years. Petty Officer 3rd Class Kent Weast, a 2013 William Henry Harrison graduate and native of Lafayette, Indiana, builds and fights around the world as a member of naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Weast is serving as a Navy utilitiesman, who is responsible for water treatment, waste disposal, plumbing and heating and air conditioning.
Weast credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Lafayette.
“I learned the importance of a strong work ethic, which was instilled in me from my parents,” said Weast.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination. These are the kinds of people serving here at Gulfport, the home of the Atlantic Fleet Seabees. These are the people who provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
The jobs of many of today’s Seabees remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum.
For more than 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world. They aid following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Weast is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
A key element of the Navy the Nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Weast is most proud of earning his Seabee Combat Warfare and Expeditionary Combat Warfare qualifications.
“I had to learn about all the Seabee and Expeditionary Warfare areas,” said Weast. “We studied the practical areas of warfare to be effective in combat.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Weast and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“I enjoy deploying with my unit and seeing the world,” said Weast. “Serving in the Navy means that I’m part of something bigger than myself. It means a lot being part of the world’s greatest Navy.”