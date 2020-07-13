LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Fire Department is pleased to announce that it has secured a $10, 000 grant from State Farm Insurance to continue its mission of minimizing the loss of life and property through effective community education and other innovative programs.
This grant money will be used to provide a video and additional educational materials to pre-K, elementary and other community educators to teach the importance of fire safety in these times of social distancing.
State Farm insurance has continued to provide to the Lafayette Fire Department for over a decade.
In these uncertain times, the Lafayette Fire Department appreciates the continued support of State Farm Insurance and look to continue this and other community partnerships moving into the future.