LAFAYETTE — Lafayette City Hall will resume normal business hours effective Monday, August 17, 2020. Hours will be from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday.
If you need to visit City Hall, please follow these guidelines:
- Guests entering City Hall will be limited to those that need to conduct business.
- Guests need to enter City Hall at our South Entrance on South Street. The North Entrance on Columbia Street will remain closed until further notice.
- Guests are required to wear a facemask during their visit to City Hall. Guests showing any signs of illness will be asked to leave.
- Guests are encouraged to keep six-feet apart for social distancing guidelines throughout City Hall.
- The Utility Billing Office will NOT be open to the public until further notice. We ask that you continue to make payments at the drop-box, pay-by-phone, by mail, or online. A new website has been created for more options electronically.
- We want to encourage all citizens to continue the use of electronic methods whenever possible to conduct City business.
These guidelines will remain in effect until further notice or there has been a surge or spike in COVID-19 numbers.