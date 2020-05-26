LAFAYETTE –The Lafayette City Hall opened with modified business hours uesday, May 26, 2020. Hours are from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday. From 12:00 to 2:00 pm daily, City Hall will go through a cleaning process of all public access points throughout our facilities for the well- being of our staff and guests.
If you need to visit City Hall, they welcome you with the following procedures:
- Guests entering City Hall will be limited to one member of a family and/or one member of a company/business to conduct business.
- Guests must use the South entrance into City Hall. The North Entrance off Columbia Street will be locked.
- Guests are highly encouraged to wear masks during their visit to City Hall. Guests showing any signs of illness will be asked to leave.
- The Utility Billing Office will not be open to the public until further notice. Continue to follow the guidelines of payment drop-off, payment by phone, or paying online.
- They continue to encourage all citizens to use electronic methods whenever possible for City business.
These procedures will continue until June 14, at which time we will review our procedures. If there has not been a surge or spike in COVID-19 numbers, we will open for normal business hours on Monday, June 15.