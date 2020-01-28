LAFAYETTE – The 2019 season saw the Aviators set an all-time attendance record helped in part by 70+ community organizations who used Aviators baseball to raise funds for their programs.
The Aviators are pleased to announce that Make-A-Wish will again be participating with the team to raise funds and awareness for their organization during the Aviators upcoming season at Purdue’s Alexander Field.
“Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is so excited to partner with the Lafayette Aviators again this year. We are grateful for their support of local wish kids and families” stated Hilary Butler, Senior Director of Major Gifts. “We look forward to their partnership in helping us grant transformational wishes for children battling critical illnesses.”
As the Non-Profit of the Night on Thursday, June 25, Make-A-Wish will receive 50% of all tickets sold for the game when fans purchase tickets using the promo code WISH at check out when they visit lafayettebaseball.com/promo/wish
Make-A-Wish will be promoting the game and distributing the promo code through social media, emails, websites, mailings and etc. The Aviators will also be promoting the opportunity to support Make-A-Wish through their marketing channels featuring the event on the team’s website, Facebook page and through emails.
“I am excited to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in assisting with making wishes come true said Tracy Fuller, Aviators Assistant General Manager – Business Development. “Anything that I can do, to make a dream come true — please count me in!”