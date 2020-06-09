LAFAYETTE – The Excel Center, Goodwill’s free high school for adults, will graduate over 100 adults with high school diplomas this June 4 and 5. Staff members will visit each graduate’s residence from a safe distance to drop-off their mortarboard and tassel as well as a yard sign and other gifts.
The Excel Center plans to hold a formal, in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 in the coming months when it is safe to do so.
With 15 locations across central and southern Indiana, The Excel Center meets students where they are, providing support and resources to meet their educational and personal goals. In early March, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, The Excel Center shifted to virtual learning for the remainder of the school year, distributing over 600 laptops to students in need and continuing to provide individualized support such as food drop-offs from a safe distance, virtual financial coaching and one-on-one employment guidance for those students whose jobs were impacted by the coronavirus.
The Excel Center also continued to offer dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certification opportunities — all at no cost.
“We know that education and economic success have a multigenerational impact,” said Betsy Delgado, vice president of mission and education at Goodwill. “The Excel Center model helps to remove the educational barriers that our students previously faced and empowers them to reach their full potential, no matter the circumstance.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 12% of Hoosier adults lack a high school diploma. Through the integration of free industry-recognized certifications and dual-credit courses, The Excel Center positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages.
Highlights
To date, The Excel Center has graduated over 5,000 adults across central and southern Indiana.
Nearly 100% of Excel Center graduates earn a college or career credential.
Nearly 80% of graduates report being employed or enrolled in college one year after earning their diploma.
To date, The Excel Center students have earned more than 7,000 industry-recognized certifications.