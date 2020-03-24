LAFAYETTE - In response to recent school closures, Junior Achievement is now providing free online resources to students, teachers, and parents. With a wide variety of printables, online games, and apps, area youth can spend more time planning for and dreaming about tomorrow—and less time worrying about today.
With schools currently closed, Junior Achievement (JA) has been making swift adjustments to support students, parents, and teachers. JA, a nonprofit whose mission is to prepare young people to succeed in the global economy, traditionally delivers lessons to students in classrooms through its network of community volunteers. However, even now, with classrooms empty, JA wants to ensure that the learning does not end.
Through the newly launched online resource “Project Tomorrows,” JA is providing access to a wide variety of free, online learning activities—including printables, online games, videos, and apps—that students can explore on their own, with a parent or other caring adult, or with teachers via a virtual learning environment. Resources are organized by grade level and are focused on JA’s three pillars: Work Readiness, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Literacy - https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-usa/tomorrow.
To complement these resources, our regional office, JA of Northern Indiana, will be creating and uploading dozens of videos, in which JA staff expertly present abbreviated versions of the sequential, in-class JA lessons. Videos are expected to be available by Friday, March 27.
JA of Northern Indiana has also made learning from home easier by launching a web-based Career Exploration Guide that is designed to expose students in our region to hundreds of local career pathways, as well as training and education opportunities - https://jacareerdiscovery.jani.org/.
These JA resources are free to everyone—even if a child or school has never engaged with JA in the past.
Junior Achievement serving Greater Lafayette has been serving local youth since 1956. Last year, we reached over 13,000 students and we will continue working with schools and parents to help educate students.