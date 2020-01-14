LAFAYETTE — Jasper County native Kimberly (Gilbert) Wright has announced her intention to run for judge of Tippecanoe Superior Court 4 in Lafayette in this year’s election.
Wright, who has spent over 22 years as a federally-appointed bankruptcy trustee, attorney and small business owner in Tippecanoe County, filed on Friday, Jan. 10 in the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. The seat is currently held by judge Laura Zeman, who will retire when her term is up next year.
Wright, who is the daughter of the late Jeanne (Mitchell) Gilbert and the late Arnold Gilbert, is a 1989 graduate of Tri-County High School. She and her mother moved to Rensselaer a year before Wright was to graduate from TCHS.
Wright’s brother Scott and much of her family still reside in Rensselaer.
Wright was appointed by the Office of the United State Trustee — a division of the Department of Justice — in January of 1999. She oversees and manages the administration of half of the seven-county division’s Chapter 7 filings, an honor which she has been reappointed each year since.
She has served the legal community in a broad capacity as well, operating her diverse solo practice since 2003, serving as Judge Pro-Tem for various courts, acting as Tippecanoe County’s Public Defender in a high-volume child support court and occasionally teaching as adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech and lecturing at Purdue’s Krannert School of Management.
She has also served as officer on a number of boards and commissions as well as providing pro bono services to a Lafayette charitable organization. She has served as precinct committeeman and state delegate for the Republican Pary since 2016 and is a recent graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, an elite public serving training program for women across Indiana.
“I am excited about the challenge ahead, continuing to move forward with the innovative and streamlined procedures developed and implemented by Judge Zeman,” Wright said. “I believe in collaborative approaches with the bar and the community to mindfully, yet firmly, address many of the issues that plague our county and welcome the opportunity to serve in a capacity where I believe real people’s lives can be moved forward in a positive manner.”
Wright has planned a gathering to formally announce her candidacy on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m., EST, at the Knickerbocker in Lafayette. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.