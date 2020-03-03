LAFAYETTE — Visit Lafayette – West Lafayette (VLWL) announces the hiring of Janet Martinez as the Sales Manager. She will be working with the meeting, convention and group tour markets.
Martinez graduated from Zionsville Community High School. She worked for Marsh Supermarkets for 30 years. She was in management at the West Lafayette Marsh and promoted to Marsh Corporate in 2004 as a Specialist Supervisor. Her most recent position was Director of Sales for Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn in Lafayette. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her three daughters and grandchildren. She loves to attend sporting events of all kind, is an avid Colts fan and likes to attend concerts.
Jo Wade states, “We are very pleased to have a 6th fulltime staff member join our team. Janet has been involved in sales in several industries, with very recent hotel sales experience in Lafayette. As our new Sales Manager, she’ll fit in perfectly with our team.”