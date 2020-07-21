LAFAYETTE — While campus buildings are closed to the public, Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette is offering innovative registration options for new and current students who want to sign up for classes this fall. Both on-site and virtual registration is available to ensure safety and convenience.
The campus continues to enroll new and returning students everyday through virtual appointments. Information can be found at www.ivytech.edu and click on Virtual Services, or by calling 765-269-5100. All students who enroll for the fall semester will receive a free Ivy Tech T-shirt. Anyone having questions about enrolling for classes can contact asklafayette@ivytech.edu.
Business Administration and Agriculture students can sign up for fall classes quickly and conveniently during Enroll-N-Go, an enrollment event designed to assist students where they feel most comfortable. Enroll-N-Go will focus on students in the Business Administration and Agriculture programs who have not yet registered.
Enroll-N-Go will be held Tuesday, July 28 from noon to 6:00 p.m., at the campus at 3101 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette. Students wanting to attend Enroll-N-Go are encouraged to RSVP to reserve a time slot at ivytech.info/RSVPEnrollNGo. Participants will receive confirmation via email before the event.
College staff will assist students in the parking lot or inside Ivy Hall. Many of the enrollment steps can be completed while the student remains outside. Safety measures will be followed including social distancing and facial coverings.
In addition to Enroll-N-Go, the college is planning two enrollment events to help new and current students register for classes. Current students can participate in a Virtual Express Enrollment Day on August 3 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Only virtual appointments will be accepted. Students should RSVP at ivytech.info/Aug3VEED. A college staff person will contact the student to arrange a time.
An Express Enrollment Day will be held on August 8 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for new students who are signing up for classes for the first time. For more information and to RSVP, go to ivytech.edu/enrollmentday.
Fall semester classes will begin on Monday, August 24. Classes will be offered in-person, online, and with hybrid options. The focus for the College will continue to be on flexibility and safety for students, employees, and its communities. Should new guidelines from the Governor or federal regulations be released prior to the August start date then adjustments will be made accordingly.
Ivy Tech is taking all of the necessary steps to ensure a deep cleaning of all buildings takes place prior to the start of classes and ongoing. Preventive protocols to reduce risk of transmission will also be implemented across campuses.