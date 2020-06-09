WEST LAFAYETTE — Carr Workplaces, a pioneer and leader in the co-working industry, will open the doors of its newest location, Carr Workplaces Convergence, on June 15 adjacent to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Carr Workplaces Convergence will be located within the Convergence Center on the west side of Purdue’s renowned campus, at the heart of the groundbreaking Discovery Park District. It will serve as the new home of innovation and collaboration for entrepreneurs and industry pioneers alike.
Purdue’s newest co-working hub will occupy roughly 20,000 square feet of space within the five-story Convergence building. Businesses will have the opportunity to plant their flag within walking distance of Purdue’s research centers – allowing companies to be in direct contact with over 2,000 accomplished faculty members and about 45,000 of Indiana’s brightest undergraduate and graduate students.
Carr Workplaces Convergence will occupy the first and second floor of the Convergence Center and will feature 68 state-of-the-art private offices – complete with four solid walls and a lockable door. With a distinct focus on collaboration, Carr Workplaces Convergence will provide students, administrators and faculty with access to a drop-in workspace as well as meeting rooms that will drive innovative team projects. Additionally, Carr Workplaces also is proud to provide virtual and in-person support services for tenants on all five floors of the Convergence Center.
As Carr Workplaces Convergence is the company’s first location in Indiana, Carr Workplaces has announced that it is now a member of the Indiana Co-working Passport. Known shortly as the ICP, the Indiana Co-working Passport allows members of any participating space to collaborate at any other participating location, for a day each month at no cost.
“We are thrilled to bring Carr Workplaces to West Lafayette, to the Discovery Park District, and to the Purdue University campus,” said Ashley Buckner, chief operations officer of Carr Workplaces. ”We immediately recognized the synergies between a dynamic, forward-thinking, innovative community and the flexible, service-focused workspace product that we provide. We look forward to serving the community as a place where businesses, faculty, and students can gather and grow together.”
“Carr Workplaces provides an important component for Convergence Center and all that is happening on the west side of the Purdue University campus,” said David Broecker, chief innovation and collaboration officer for Purdue Research Foundation. “The entrepreneurial community across the state is already taking advantage of what Carr can offer as a co-working hub in our Discovery Park District. We anticipate that the space will attract a vibrant mix of companies and startups as well as individual entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Ahead of Monday’s opening, Zorion Medical – an Indianapolis-based innovative medical device company – expanded its operations by signing on as one of the first businesses to move into Carr Workplaces Convergence.
Carr Workplaces Convergence will open on June 15 at 101 Foundry Drive in Purdue’s Discovery Park District. The facility serves as the entryway to the $1 billion-plus district by providing an exceptional environment for educational, economic, community, real estate development within the Purdue University community.
About Carr Workplaces
Headquartered in historic Washington, D.C., Carr Workplaces is the premier provider of co-working space, with 29 prestigious locations across the United States. Carr Workplaces delivers the same level of concierge service experienced at a luxury hotel but in a co-working setting. As the company is driven by a passion to deliver on every level for its clients, hospitality is what separates Carr Workplaces from its competition as it strives to help members add to their bottom line. Carr Workplaces operates workspaces in major markets across the United States – including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.