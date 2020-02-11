WEST LAFAYETTE – Current and prospective students planning to attend Purdue University West Lafayette in the fall of 2020 should file the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before Purdue’s March 1 priority filing date.
Indiana families can get free FAFSA filing help from financial aid experts at College Goal Sunday on Feb. 23, starting at 2 p.m. local time. Families in the Lafayette area can attend College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College’s Ivy Hall, 3101 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette. A complete list of participating sites around the state can be viewed at collegegoalsunday.org/.
Prior to attending the event, new student filers and one parent are each encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/account-info. The 2020-21 FAFSA will collect 2018 tax information. Most families will be able to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool built into the FAFSA to retrieve their tax data, but parents should also bring a completed 2018 IRS tax return, 2018 W-2 forms, and current bank statements and investment information for manual data entries. Students who worked in 2018 should bring their own income information as well. Current students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2018 IRS tax return, 2018 W-2 forms, and current bank statements and investment information.
The Division of Financial Aid provides financial aid information to students and families through community outreach, via email, and online at purdue.edu/dfa/. The Division of Financial Aid can be reached by calling 765-494-5050 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, or by emailing facontact@purdue.edu.