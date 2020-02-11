Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... DRIFTWOOD RIVER...EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...EEL RIVER...SUGAR CREEK... WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER... .FLOODING IS UNDERWAY ALONG SEVERAL CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA WATERWAYS AS A RESULT OF UP TO 2 INCHES OF PRECIPITATION THAT FELL SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. THE CORE OF HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION OCCURRED WITHIN 50 MILES NORTH AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 70 ACROSS THE STATE. THE BULK OF THE WATER WILL SHOW UP IN THE WHITE RIVER SOUTH OF INDIANAPOLIS, WHERE CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP TO ABOUT 5 FEET ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. FLOODING ALONG THE LOWER REACHES OF THE WABASH AND WHITE RIVERS CURRENTLY ARE PREDICTED TO LAST UNTIL THE END OF NEXT WEEK. THE LATEST FORECAST MODEL DATA IS NOW PREDICTING FLOOD CRESTS ALONG THE WHITE RIVER TO BE LOWER THAN WHAT WAS PREDICTED MONDAY MORNING. THIS WILL GIVE US CRESTS LOWER THAN WHAT WE SAW IN JANUARY. PREDICTIONS FOR THE WABASH ARE VERY SIMILIAR TO MONDAY'S PREDICTIONS. FLOOD IMPACTS SHOULD MAINLY BE CONFINED TO ROADS NEAR THE WATERWAYS, AGRICULTURAL LAND, BOTTOMLANDS, AND LEVEES. PLEASE SEE THE SPECIFIC IMPACTS LISTED FOR YOUR LOCATION OF INTEREST BELOW OR BY GOING TO THE WEB PAGE DESCRIBED BELOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT LAFAYETTE. * FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 11:30 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.0 FEET BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 12.0 FEET...HIGH WATER AFFECTS A FEW LOW RIVER CABINS AND COUNTY ROADS. &&