WEST LAFAYETTE — The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and Purdue University are teaming up with the Indiana Innovation Institute for Indiana National Lab Day, connecting researchers with representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratories.
Indiana University will host the event on Monday (Oct. 7) at the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus. The event will feature discussions highlighting the state’s unique capabilities and advancements in research and potential federal research opportunities.
“Imagine what computers, the internet, lasers and GPS brought us that could hardly have been imagined 100 years ago,” said Yong Chen, the Karl Lark-Horovitz Professor and director of the Purdue Quantum Science and Engineering Institute. “Quantum has the potential to do much more and dramatically change our life and technology in the next 100 years.”
Researchers will cover four key state research initiatives:
Artificial intelligence: Advancements in AI have changed countless aspects of daily life. The same technology that allows us to use voice-activated assistance devices and powers driverless cars can also be used in areas of decision making and behavior algorithms. IU presenters will lead panelists in a discussion about a wide variety of issues and approaches related to AI systems, such as personal robots, self-driving cars and drones.
Hypersonics: Hypersonic flight is a key government interest due to its potential to get emergency and military aircraft to hotspots around the world quickly. Notre Dame recently completed development of the country’s largest quiet Mach 6 wind tunnel. The $5.4 million project is part of a partnership between Notre Dame and Purdue University to develop multiple hypersonic tunnels for continued research of technical issues facing development of hypersonic aircraft.
Quantum information science: Purdue University will lead a discussion on the field of quantum information science, which is bringing new levels of functionality and performance to a vast community of users in areas of quantum information and communication, solid-state quantum systems, and atomic and molecular optics. State research collaborations will advance technological capabilities in quantum optics and nanophotonics, quantum simulation and computation, and bio-imaging in cells and tissues.
Trusted microelectronics: Vital to countless applications, from cellphones and wearables to medical devices, global positioning systems and military communications, the security and integrity of current microelectronics remains vulnerable to attack. The Indiana Innovation Institute will lead a discussion about current initiatives to address those vulnerabilities through ASSURE (Achieving Scientifically Secured User Reassurance in Electronics), a $2.6 million program to develop new technologies that will help counter attacks by adversaries, increase resistance to counterfeiting and further applications in nearly all electronic devices.
Several national laboratories will participate in the event, including Argonne National Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, Fermi National Lab and the National Energy Technology Lab. The Energy Department's 17 national labs tackle the critical scientific challenges of our time – from combating climate change to discovering the origins of our universe – and possess unique instruments and facilities, many of which are found nowhere else in the world. They address large-scale, complex research and development challenges with a multidisciplinary approach that places an emphasis on translating basic science to innovation.
To see the full schedule, visit labday.indiana.edu.