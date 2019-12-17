INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM) Recycling Market Development Program (RMDP) awarded 12 organizations with more than $1.4 million in grant funding to expand recycling efforts in Indiana. The 12 grant recipients are located across Indiana and plan to expand recycling efforts through a variety of projects.
“We are happy to award grant funding to communities across the state to help expand their recycling programs,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “The efforts made by these organizations will help Indiana get closer to our statewide recycling goal of 50%.”
City of West Lafayette was awarded $60,000 to purchase curbside food waste collection equipment. The equipment is part of an effort to expand the city’s educational food waste collection and energy conversion program. The program will divert approximately 165 tons of food waste from the waste stream annually.