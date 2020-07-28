INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) has announced that 382 community-based arts providers throughout Indiana will receive grants for Fiscal Year 2021.
During its June 12th virtual Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for Arts Organization Support (AOS I, II, and III) and Arts Project Support (APS). The Commission approved grant allocations totaling more than $2.8 million in state and federal funds for grants and programs provided by arts organizations and cultural providers that prioritize community engagement throughout the state.
Arts Organization Support provides annual operating funding for the ongoing artistic and administrative expenses of nonprofit arts organizations. Arts Project Support provides funding for one-time events like festivals, exhibits, or workshops. Together, these programs represent a broad range of arts disciplines and geographic reach. In FY 2019, recipients of AOS and APS grants together served all 92 counties in Indiana.
“This funding is crucial to sustaining the operations of arts organizations, which is a significant source of economic prosperity in Indiana,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC Executive Director. “We know that these organizations have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and this funding will help them weather the storm as they continue to adapt to this new normal and create safe, meaningful experiences for Hoosiers.”
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is the Indiana Arts Commission’s Regional Arts Partner representing North Central Indiana’s 14 counties. TAF is charged with administering dollars on the state’s behalf to ensure that funds are awarded on an equitable basis. TAF’s Chief Executive Officer, Tetia Lee states, “These much needed dollars enable greater accessibility to the arts for all Hoosiers. The arts are a critical part of each of our communities’ unique identities that continue to shape the cultural landscape of our region.”
Region 4 Grantees
Arts Operating Support Level 2
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette, Inc.
Lafayette Symphony, Inc.
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Arts Operating Support Level 1
Bach Chorale Singers, Inc.
Cass County Arts Alliance
Delphi Opera House, Inc.
Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering, Inc.
Kokomo Civic Theatre, Inc.
Kokomo Community Concerts, Inc.
Kokomo Park Band
Kokomo Symphonic Society, INC.
Lafayette Citizens Band, Inc.
Logansport Art Association
On-State Foundation, Inc. (DBA: The Red Barn Summer Theatre)
Prairie Arts Council
Prairie Preservation Guild
Robert and Ellen Haan Museum of Indiana Art
Wabash Valley Youth Symphony
Arts Project Support
City of West Lafayette
Flora-Monroe Twp. Public Library
Fountain County Art Council, Inc.
Friends of the Frankfort Public Library
Gamma Eta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc.
Joyful Journey Inc, Adult Day Service
LTHC Homeless Services
Ouibache Music Festival
Tipton Community Theatre
Wabash Center
Wabash College
Warren County Learning Center
YWCA Greater Lafayette