LAFAYETTE — The General de Lafayette Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will host an evening with John Purdue at their annual Christmas dinner on Tuesday, December 10, 2018, at 6 pm at the Lafayette Country Club. Guests will enjoy a holiday inspired three-course dinner followed by a lively and interactive discussion with “John Purdue”. Reservations for this event are available for the general public.
The wit and wisdom of John Purdue will be brought back to life for this evening event through the incredible portrayal of Purdue by historian and local author, John Norberg. A renowned, award-winning author and humorist who has been inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, Norberg brings John Purdue to life with entertaining stories of his life and the founding of Purdue University.
Norberg started his career as a local journalist, and has since become an internationally known author having written seven books, including the biography for astronaut, Jerry Ross. He has written for national publications, including the Saturday Evening Post, USA Today, the Christian Science Monitor, and Time magazine. During his career, he also served as a speechwriter for the president of Purdue university and wrote a daily/weekly column which ran for an astounding 42 years. Although now retired from the journalism industry, Norberg is still an active public speaker, author and an avid Boilermaker fan.
The deadline for reservations is December 5th and the cost of the meal is $25, to be paid in advance. Checks should be sent by mail to P. O. Box 1, Lafayette, Indiana 47902 and made out to General de Lafayette Chapter.
Dinner Menu
- Michigan Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Sliced Sirloin with Gravy
- Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Rolls and Butter
- Plain and Chocolate Cheesecake Combo with Whipped Cream
- Coffee, Tea or Lemonade
If you prefer an alternate vegetarian, or gluten free menu, let Mary Anne know when mailing your check.
For more information or to make your reservations email: generaldelafayette@gmail.com.