LAFAYETTE — The General de Lafayette chapter, NSDAR is pleased to announce the Good Citizens Award recipients:
- Rayanne B. Brown — Benton Central High School
- Dakota A. Skees — Central Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School
- Baleigh Faith Tarter — Lafayette Jefferson High School
- Grace W. Auckley — McCutcheon High School
- Erin Kane — West Lafayette Jr.-Sr. High School
- Alicia A. Zeh — William Henry Harrison High School
Good Citizens Award recipients will be honored on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the General de Lafayette Awards Ceremony held at the Junction House, 215 Smith St., Lafayette, IN. The event kicks off at 9:00 am with a continental breakfast followed by the keynote speech by Judge Sean Persin. Award recipients will be reading their winning essays and one of students will be selected to represent Tippecanoe County at the Indiana State DAR competition later this year.
Recipients of the Good Citizens Award are seniors who nominated by their teachers and peers for their outstanding qualities of citizenship: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, was created by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1934, to encourage and reward area seniors for demonstrating those qualities of good citizenship.
Judge Sean Persin, Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge, will be the keynote speaker at the awards ceremony. Judge Persin, a former D.A.R. Good Citizen award winner, received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and his J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law. He was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017, and had previously served as a judge on the Tippecanoe County Superior Court from 2015 to 2017.
Award recipients’ family members, school counselors and teachers are encouraged to attend to show their support. If planning to attend, please RSVP with the names of all the people who will be attending to Linda Sorensen at: Sorensenwl@comcast.net or call 765-714-1845.