LAFAYETTE — Employees from Remington recommended Food Finders Food Bank to receive a $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund.
Funds from the grant will be used to fund the Mobile Pantry Program that brings fresh and shelf-stable food items to people facing hunger in rural communities in North Central Indiana.
“The Food Finders Mobile Pantry program enables the food bank to deliver approximately seven thousand pounds of food to more than 140 households in about 2 hours. This is a very efficient way to ensure that food insecure households get the resources they need,” said Katy Bunder, president/CEO at Food Finders Food Bank. “Food Finders is extremely grateful to Bayer for their partnership in this important program.”
Food Finders Food Bank previously received a Bayer Fund grant in 2018 for the Mobile Pantry Program.
“Our employees at the site spend many hours volunteering their time in the communities they live and work in. This grant will help fund the many fantastic programs Food Finders Food Bank provides the 16 counties that surround our Remington site. We are happy to help provide food to families in need in North Central Indiana.” said Jeff Medley, Site Lead at Remington. “We’re honored to support Food Finders Food Bank with this Bayer Fund grant.”
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.
###
About Bayer Fund:
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
About Food Finders:
Since 1981, Food Finders Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, has worked to provide full service programs that meet the nutritional needs of thousands of hungry families in North Central Indiana. The food bank operates programs to cost-effectively secure donated and purchased food, provide food to families in need, and educate the community about the efficient use of food resources. Food Finders distributed nine million pounds of food annually, throughout the 16 counties it serves. For more information or to make a donation, contact Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. at 765.471.0062 or visit www.food-finders.org.