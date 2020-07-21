WEST LAFAYETTE – The first group of students arriving for Purdue University’s Summer Start and Early Start programs had an infection rate for COVID-19 of 0.60%. Of the 504 students and mentors participating in these programs, three tested positive for COVID-19. None were experiencing symptoms, and each is temporarily living in the dedicated isolation area on campus under the direction of Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center.
“We will be preparing a more thorough assessment of these testing results with our medical advisory team; however, we believed it was important to communicate these early results as more colleges and universities have announced testing plans for students this fall,” said Dr. Eric Barker, dean of pharmacy at Purdue University and a member of Purdue’s medical advisory group. “What we learn now through this early testing will help as we administer the much larger program moving into the fall semester.”
Barker said details are being developed on how the university will communicate testing results as students return to campus and on an ongoing basis following the start of classes in late August.
“In light of the recent infection outbreaks across the United States, Purdue has determined it is vital to test all students prior to their return to campus,” Ramirez said. “This group of Summer and Early Start students represents the first group of arriving students and allows us to begin to understand the baseline of infection for students arriving in our community.”
The Summer Start and Early Start students were tested July 9 and 10 as part of their arrival and orientation process on the West Lafayette campus. Sampling and testing was done in collaboration with partners Vault Health and Rutgers’ RUCDR Infinite Biology lab using the first FDA authorized, saliva-based, qPCR test for SAR-Co-VID-19 virus.