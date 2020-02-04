LAFAYETTE – The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra presents their annual Lollipop Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The family friendly event, sponsored by Kirby Risk and Purdue Federal Credit Union, is a fun and unique opportunity for children and their parents to learn more about the orchestra.
The Instrument Petting Zoo, a partnership event with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, begins at 6:00 pm and gives children the opportunity to learn about and play orchestral instruments. The concert itself begins at 7:00 pm and includes John Williams’ “Flight to Neverland” along with David Ott’s Peter Pan, featuring live narration by the composer himself.
Celebrating his twelfth year with the LSO, Maestro Nick Palmer is looking forward to this year’s programming:
“We are very excited to present a new work by the celebrated American composer David Ott. David has had a long connection with our region, having taught for several years at DePauw. He has been nominated several times for both the Pulitzer Prize in music and Grammy awards. David’s new work, based on the original Peter Pan, brings the story to life through innovative and descriptive music and dialogue.”
In addition to the evening’s performance, the LSO presents the program twice during the day for Symphony on the Go. This annual educational program, available only for schools (public, parochial, and home school), provides the opportunity for over 2,000 4th and 5th graders to hear a live orchestra. Reservations for this year’s Symphony on the Go performances are completely booked.
- Lafayette Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will perform John Williams’ “Flight to Neverland” and David Ott’s Peter Pan
- Composer David Ott will provide live narration for his composition during the concert
- The Instrument Petting Zoo, a partnership event with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, gives kids a first-hand look at orchestral instruments
For more information, visit lafayettesymphony.org or call (765) 742-6463.