WEST LAFAYETTE — The third annual Big Read is designed to enrich Purdue and Greater Lafayette through literature. This year’s selection is Emily Wilson’s translation of “The Odyssey.”
Wilson, who is professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania and a 2019 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, will visit Purdue’s campus at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. Following her talk, Wilson will answer audience questions and sign copies of her book.
This event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
Partners of the Big Read include the Purdue University Department of English, the West Lafayette Public Library, Tippecanoe County Public Library and the Purdue College of Liberal Arts.
For more information about the Big Read and upcoming events visit https://cla.purdue.edu/english/thebigread/.