ISDH will offer drive-thru testing clinics this week across the state. The testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders or essential workers, individuals who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions, and those who live in the same residence as one of the priority categories.
Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
Testing sites are:
East Chicago, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CDT May 4-5 , East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive.
Lafayette, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Lafayette Jefferson High School, 1801 S. 18th St., Lafayette.
New Castle, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
Plymouth, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth.
Seymour, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Seymour High School, 1350 W. Second St., Seymour.
Visit the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov for additional information on cases. The dashboard will be updated at noon daily. All cases are listed by county of residence.