LAFAYETTE – Thursday, June 11 at Purdue’s Alexander Field will be an extra special evening when the Aviators battle the Terre Haute Rex. Fifty percent (50%) of all tickets purchased for the game on the 11th using the promo code DSI will be donated by the Aviators to Down Syndrome Indiana.
“Our fundraising efforts, like this game with the Aviators, make sure that families are receiving support in ways that are unique to those who care for a child with a disability,” said Renee Petrie, Lafayette Area Coordinator.
By visiting LafayetteBaseball.com/Promo/DSI, fans can learn about this special evening and support Down Syndrome Indiana with their ticket purchase.
Down Syndrome Indiana (DSI) will be promoting the game and distributing the promo code through social media, emails, websites, mailings and etc. The Aviators will also be promoting the opportunity to support DSI through their marketing channels featuring the event on the team’s website, Facebook page and through emails.
The Aviators are playing the 2020 season at Purdue’s Alexander Field as their former home – Loeb Stadium – was demolished while a new stadium is being constructed on the same site.