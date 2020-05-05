In honor of the state’s Historic Preservation Month, which is May, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) is announcing the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.Artistic
Photographers submitted digital images in one of five categories. The winners are:
Best Altered Image
Thomas Sprunger, Monroe
Old schoolhouse in Hartford Township, Adams County
Best Artistic Image
Greg Sommer, Ridgeville
Ward Township District #5 Schoolhouses, Randolph County
Best Black and White Image
Kim Stone, Independence, Kentucky
Monument Circle, Indianapolis
Best Color Image
Melissa Robertson, Lafayette
Fowler Theater, Fowler
Best Kids Image
Makinsey Murphy, Pennville
Log Cabin, Balbec
The photos are posted at dnr.IN.gov/historic/3994.htm and will be shared on the DHPA’s Facebook page during May. DNR’s Instagram account is sharing the photos this week.