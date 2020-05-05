Fowler Theater

(Melissa Robertson photo)

Melissa Robertson of Lafayette won for best color image with this photo of the Fowler Theater.

 (Melissa Robertson photo)

In honor of the state’s Historic Preservation Month, which is May, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) is announcing the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.Artistic

Photographers submitted digital images in one of five categories. The winners are:

Best Altered Image

Thomas Sprunger, Monroe

Old schoolhouse in Hartford Township, Adams County

Best Artistic Image

Greg Sommer, Ridgeville

Ward Township District #5 Schoolhouses, Randolph County

Best Black and White Image

Kim Stone, Independence, Kentucky

Monument Circle, Indianapolis

Best Color Image

Melissa Robertson, Lafayette

Fowler Theater, Fowler

Best Kids Image

Makinsey Murphy, Pennville

Log Cabin, Balbec

The photos are posted at dnr.IN.gov/historic/3994.htm and will be shared on the DHPA’s Facebook page during May. DNR’s Instagram account is sharing the photos this week.

