WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s College of Education earned accreditation this week for its continuing development of promising teachers.
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) issued notice to the College of Education and Purdue President Mitch Daniels indicating it had been granted accreditation specifically for the college’s undergraduate teacher education programs.
The news is a huge announcement for faculty and staff in the college given the time and effort that went into it, said Nancy Marchand-Martella, the Suzi and Dale Gallagher Dean of the College of Education.
“I am delighted that the College of Education has been granted accreditation at the initial licensure level by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation,” she said. “Our faculty and staff spent countless hours over the last two years assembling data reports, responding to CAEP inquiries and hosting meetings with CAEP accreditation officials.
“All of their effort has been rewarded with this recognition, which indicates that Purdue is exceptionally prepared to educate our next generation of P-12 teachers.”
The accreditation extends to the College of Education’s bachelor’s degree teacher education programs that are designed to develop teachers for levels ranging from preschool to 12th grade.
The College of Education met CAEP standards in a wide range of categories with regard to teacher education, including program impact, quality assurance and continuous improvement, and clinical partnerships and practice.
The accreditation status for the college is effective now through autumn 2026.
The reaccreditation process by the council will begin in spring 2026.