LAFAYETTE — Thirteen (13) downtown Lafayette restaurants/bars will be expanding their patio dining experience for patrons to enjoy additional outdoor dining space for the next six weekends as part of Lafayette’s Fresh Air Eats promotion. The City has agreed to provide the underwriting costs for street closures, extra security, and picnic tables for the following businesses who will be participating in the promotion:
- East End Grill
- Cellar Wine Bistro
- Revolution Barbeque
- Professor Joe’s
- DT Kirby’s
- Thieme & Wagner
- Lafayette Brewing Company
- Bobby T’s
- Folie
- Bistro 501
- Knickerbocker
- Black Sparrow
- Bru Burger
The added outdoor space will give patrons less wait time for a table at their favorite eateries due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
“We are very excited to provide additional revenue opportunities for Lafayette’s downtown eateries”, states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “Restaurants/bars have been limited during the pandemic for client space, but these extra outdoor dining areas will help generate additional revenues for our local businesses as they continue to follow safe COVID-19 guidelines. Other cities throughout the country are offering similar types of dining experiences to help their local economies. I’d like to give special thanks to the Frontier Communications and Valley Oaks for their assistance during this promotion.”
Additional establishments already have outdoor dining areas or they are following the COVID-19 safe dining guidelines so please visit the following restaurants/bars in downtown Lafayette:
- Sgt. Preston’s of the North
- The Vault
- Red Seven
- Star City Coffee
- Java Roaster
- Honey Baked Ham
- Chumley’s
- Blind Pig
- Sunrise Diner
- Sake
- Yatagarasu
- Sichuan House
- Bru Burger
- La Scala
- Digby’s
- Revolution Bakery
Parking on Main Street will be limited. Here are the following street closures during the promotion from 2 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays:
- Main Street between 10th and 11th Streets
- Main Street between 6th and 8th Streets
- Main Street between 5th and 6th Streets
- 5th Street between Main and Columbia
- Main Street from 2nd and 3rd Street
- Second Street from the north side of the MARQ parking entrance to Ferry Street
Fresh Air Eats will run on Friday nights from 4-10 pm; Saturdays, 9 am to 10 pm; and Sundays, 9 am to 9 pm. The promotion began Friday, August 28 and will end on Sunday, October 4.