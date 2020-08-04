LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette held a dedication ceremony last week for the 9th Street Pumping Station at the corner of 9th and South Streets, the former site of the Village Pantry. Following the City’s purchase in August of 2018, demolition and construction began in December 2018 for the $6.3 million project. The project was completed in May of 2020.
The Pumping Station is designed to retain stormwater during heavy rains off Main Street and the Valley Street areas so waste in combined sewers can be handled at the wastewater treatment plant. The historic touches to the brick pump house is surrounded by greenspace with a curving sidewalk and a seating wall that connects South and 9th Streets. Pedestrians will be able to enjoy the amenities of the park-like setting with friends and family.
“We are so pleased of the historic design that fits well with the 9th Street and St. Mary’s neighborhoods”, states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “Utilizing that corner to correct an issue for the City was accomplished with a wonderful transformation. I want to thank Superintendent Brad Talley and the entire crew at Lafayette Renew and our construction partners at Greeley and Hansen, plus Bowen Engineering Corporation, who worked on the project.”