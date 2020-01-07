WEST LAFAYETTE – Cellist and vocalist Neyla Pekarek will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse on the campus of Purdue University.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from the Davis Family Endowment, Kevin and Janene Davis, Friends of Convos Endowment, Richelle in a Handbasket, the Student Concert Committee, and Student Fee Advisory Board.
Pekarek, formerly of the Grammy-nominated indie-folk band the Lumineers, chose a compelling muse for her 2019 solo debut titled “Rattlesnake.” While on horseback with her son in 1925, Kate Slaughterback confronted a sudden, terrifying advance of rattlesnakes. First, she used her gun to fend them off. When the bullets ran out? She fashioned a makeshift club. After two hours, 140 snakes were dead, and the “Rattlesnake Kate” legend was forged. Pekarek envisions Kate’s life surrounding this incident through a rollicking, expansive song cycle of Americana, blues, and other styles of music. A YouTube video is available here.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets also are available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.