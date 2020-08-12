WEST LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University-affiliated LED lighting manufacturer has created new technology to help schools combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Energy Harness Corp., which has an office in the Purdue Research Park of Indianapolis, created a device that attaches to ceiling grids and uses UVC light to clean and circulate air.
“We have demonstrated and studies have shown the effectiveness of UVC light in killing the COVID-2 family of pathogens,” said Patricio M. Daneri, managing director of Energy’s Midwest division. “Our Active Airflow unit provides the added advantage of safe usage during the school day in occupied classrooms. The unit has a fan system to draw in the air, where it is cleaned and then cycled back into the room.”
Daneri said the team created the technology by applying its expertise in LED lighting and their familiarity with school clients. The device uses patented technology.
“We wanted to help because we know schools can be great at disinfecting surfaces and areas, but they may not have the same options to clean the air,” Daneri said.
Energy is working to have the technology installed and ready for the school year for Beech Grove City Schools and Franklin Township Community School Corporation, both located in central Indiana.
“We have had success working with the Energy Harness team before and are excited about this new technology product to help keep our community safe,” said Tom Gearhart, director of operations for the Beech Grove City Schools.
Daneri said some schools may be able to use special federal and state funding during the pandemic to help cover the costs of the technology.
More information is available by emailing patricio@energyharness.com.