LAFAYETTE — On August 2, 2019 there was a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in the Tippecanoe County Jail. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department was notified on August 2 and immediately notified the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
Hepatitis A is a communicable disease that affects the liver. Potential symptoms of Hepatitis A include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice.
If you were incarcerated in the Tippecanoe County jail from July 13-August 2, 2019, please contact your physician or the health department to check your vaccination record. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is diligently working with the Tippecanoe County Health Department to vaccinate all inmates that were exposed to the confirmed case of Hepatitis A.
This partnership has been an ongoing effort to combat Hepatitis A. There have been multiple on-site clinics at the Tippecanoe County Jail for inmates and staff. The Tippecanoe County Health Department will continue to educate inmates on the symptoms of Hepatitis A and the availability of the vaccine. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department will continue to follow the recommendations of the Tippecanoe County Health Department on public health related situations.