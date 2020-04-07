TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work will begin on or after Monday, April 13 on State Road 25 on the bridge over Flint Creek, this is located just south of West Point. Traffic will be restricted to one 11’ lane at the bridge and flagged around construction. Work is scheduled to last approximately ten days, weather permitting.
Also, work will begin on Elston Road over U.S. 52/231 in Lafayette. This bridge will be closed beginning on or after Monday, April 13 and reopening Thursday, April 23. The detour follows Old Romney Road to S.R. 25 to C.R. South 100 W. and back.
HIS Constructors Inc., was awarded the $1.5 million contract. This project includes a total of ten bridges in Tippecanoe County that the contractor will be placing polymeric overlays on the bridge decks. A press release will be sent out prior to work beginning on the next bridges.
This project is scheduled for completion in late October.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.